* Skeptical investors push Hypermarcas stocks, bonds down

* Exposure to new middle class seen as strategic strength

* Growth model questioned as too reliant on acquisitions

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 Just a few months ago, consumer goods giant Hypermarcas looked like a sure bet for investors looking to cash in on Brazil's consumption boom.

Now the tide is turning as some investors rush for the door on fears that Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA) grew too big, too fast, potentially hampering its ability to deliver the lofty returns that once seemed a shoo-in.

Successful share and bond offerings gave Hypermarcas the firepower to gobble up dozens of smaller rivals in the past three years and flex its muscle in Brazil's consumer market. But some investors now worry that the takeover frenzy overstretched the firm -- with others predicting disaster.

Shares slumped 51 percent this year as investors began to question Hypermarcas' ability to keep chalking up stellar growth rates. Recent decisions to impose tougher sales terms and cut year-end estimates have only fanned more skepticism.

Tension is building ahead of the company's release of second-quarter results on Monday -- which some investors see as a golden opportunity to put some of those fears to rest.

"There is tremendous momentum in expectations about Hypermarcas, and if that momentum isn't met, that's going to cause a re-rating" of risk perceptions about the company, said Alfredo Viegas, a director for emerging markets strategy with Greenwich, Connecticut-based broker Knight Capital.

The company's woes highlight just how quickly confidence in Brazil's economy is eroding as years of fast growth are showing signs of strain. Some fear that Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo will now have to integrate the 30-plus takeovers of recent years and cut debt in a much tougher economic environment.

The company declined to comment for this article.

MODEL UNDER FIRE?

At the core of these fears is the business model that made the Sao Paulo-based company a market darling since its initial public offering in 2008, investors told Reuters.

Hypermarcas became the largest Brazilian disposable consumer goods maker after buying dozens of well-known yet underperforming brands in the medicine, beauty, processed food and home cleaning sectors. It spends heavily on marketing to give visibility to the newly acquired brands.

Hypermarcas, whose main focus is on Brazil's emerging middle class, became Brazil's third-largest generic drugs maker in 2010. It now sells more condoms, sweeteners, hangover pills, shaving cream and lotions in Brazil than anyone else.

Its dominance in so many sectors made it a market favorite, said Banco Fator analyst Iago Whately. He bets Hypermarcas will weather the downturn and overcome doubts about its business.

"My case for long-term growth remains unabated," he said.

But Brazil's consumer market is losing momentum. Three out of the five consumer companies that already reported second-quarter results missed estimates collected by Reuters.

The current outlook for Hypermarcas "coincides with a far less rosy macroeconomic outlook," Daniella Bretthauer, an analyst with Raymond James in Sao Paulo, wrote recently.

Some investors say that substantial misses in profit and synergies targets could hurt Hypermarcas' stocks and bonds.

SHORT-SELLERS ATTACK

The short interest on Hypermarcas shares jumped to 17 million shares this week from roughly 7 million in May. Bets that the company's bonds could plunge soared last week on speculation of lax accounting standards. [ID:nIFR5j7F9B]

Short-selling is a practice in which an investor tries to make money by betting that prices for a company's bonds and stocks will fall.

Hypermarcas' dollar bond due in April 2021 44915JAA8=RRPS could fall in the event of an earnings miss, Royal Bank of Scotland said last week. A Sao Paulo-based fund manager who is shorting the securities told Reuters that current prices "no longer reflect Hypermarcas' ratings" below investment-grade.

Yet those who are betting against Hypermarcas could be in for a surprise when the company reports earnings.

A Reuters poll of four analysts found that results may not turn out to be a disappointment. Net income probably rose 37 percent from a year earlier, while doubling from the prior quarter, the poll showed.

However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, probably rose at a slower pace than in previous quarters. Margins remained under pressure.

Hypermarcas shares sank 8 percent on May 9, when the firm reported a 40 percent slump in first-quarter profit. [ID:nN09255766]

Market estimates are not "excessively above" the company's numbers for the quarter, a source who closely tracks the firm told Reuters. Higher prices and tighter payment terms to distributors are being implemented gradually, and Hypermarcas held on to market share, the source added.

Debt metrics are under control and the company's liquidity position is comfortable, the source said. The bumpy integration of drugmaker Mantecorp is on schedule, and cost savings from acquisitions should come within targets, the source added.

But better, more solid results will take a while, said Juliana Rozenbaum, an analyst with Itau BBA. Management needs to restore credibility in its business model to shore up its battered stocks and bonds, she added.

Bergamo and his team could buy more time by signaling the sale of underperforming assets in the food and home cleaning divisions. Their focus on the highly profitable drug and beauty care segments should be welcomed by investors, analysts noted.

Hypermarcas is considering the sale of non-core tomato paste and home cleaning brands, sources told Reuters. The disposal of such assets depends on their performance in the coming months, Rozenbaum noted in a report on Thursday.

