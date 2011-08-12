US STOCKS-Wall Street rally pauses near record highs
Feb 7 U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday after key indexes hit record highs as oil prices turned lower and investors grappled with policy uncertainty under President Donald Trump.
AUG 12 AUG 11 AUG 12 AUG 11 U.S. 1.60074 1.59855 IRANIAN N/A 16890.3 EURO 1.12332 1.13028 KUWAIT N/A 0.43561 U.K. 0.98320 0.98871 NORWEGIAN 8.79105 8.83939 AUSTRALIA 1.55562 1.55653 S. AFRICAN 11.5040 11.7115 JAPANESE 123.225 122.609 SWEDISH 10.4746 10.4256 CANADIAN 1.58137 1.58129 SWISS 1.23033 1.18517 DANISH 8.36771 8.42119 SAUDI 6.00276 5.99456 CLICK ON USLD16 FOR FULL LIST OF SDR RATES UPDATED DAILY
Feb 7 U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday after key indexes hit record highs as oil prices turned lower and investors grappled with policy uncertainty under President Donald Trump.
* Investors worry Trump's pro-growth agenda could be derailed
BRASILIA, Feb 7 The leaders of Brazil and Argentina said on Tuesday they would pursue closer ties with Mexico and other Latin American nations alarmed by U.S. President Donald Trump's promises to tear apart trade deals and build a wall to protect American jobs.