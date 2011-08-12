* Wal-Mart names new Walmart.com president in U.S. - memo

By Jessica Wohl

CHICAGO, Aug 12 Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) is shaking up its e-commerce structure, putting the people who run stores in developed markets such as the United States in charge of the websites in those countries, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Friday.

That decision and other e-commerce moves, which are being announced to employees on Friday, also include the departure of two e-commerce executives.

Wal-Mart has had a Web presence for years, yet it still lags behind competitors such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) in terms of recognition. Wal-Mart has been working to change the perception that it is behind the times online.

In early June, Chief Executive Mike Duke told shareholders and employees at Wal-Mart's annual meeting that when it comes to e-commerce, "we will not just be competing -- we will play to win."

During the past couple of years, Wal-Mart bought the Vudu streaming video service and technology company Kosmix, and bought a stake in Chinese e-commerce company Yihaodian.

While the company has made some strides, it could do more to encourage store shoppers to go online, said Patty Edwards, chief investment officer at Bellevue, Washington-based Trutina Financial.

"They really need to be pushing it in the stores and making the connection," she said.

Now, Wal-Mart will have e-commerce teams in developed markets -- the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Japan

-- report directly to the senior store leadership in those -- report directly to the senior store leadership in those countries, according to the memo.

Wal-Mart does not disclose the percentage of sales that comes from its online business. The company's fiscal 2011 sales were $419 billion.

Building up online sales is an important growth strategy for the retailer, which has seen sales at discount stores open at least a year fall for two years.

Two e-commerce executives are leaving as the shake-up occurs. Raul Vazquez, who led Wal-Mart's developed markets group in e-commerce, and Steve Nave, who was the leader of the Walmart.com business in the United States, by far the company's largest market, recently told Wal-Mart that they plan to leave, according to the memo.

Joel Anderson, who has been senior vice president of the Northern Plains division, is being promoted to president of Walmart.com in the United States. He will report to Walmart U.S. President and Chief Executive Bill Simon, an in part to Eduardo Castro-Wright, vice chairman, president and CEO of global e-commerce and global sourcing.

Anderson had online experience before joining Wal-Mart four years ago, leading the online business for BabiesRUs.com and serving as the chief merchant at ToysRUs.com. Anderson will relocate to Brisbane, California, where Walmart.com's U.S. business is based.

In China, India and Latin America, where Wal-Mart is less established in both stores and online, e-commerce teams will report directly to the global e-commerce division.

(Additional reporting by Brad Dorfman. Editing by Robert MacMillan)

