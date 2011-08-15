by Roseanne Briggen

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (IFR) - Agency spreads saw a moribund session with spreads reflecting the light action - ending unchanged to 0.5 bps wider. Modest activity was concentrated in the short callable structured paper with the Fed's rates on perma-hold for two years, the lure.

Bullet paper was deemed too expensive. And given risk markets were back in vogue, there was a void in the chase for safer assets that was behind much of the GSE spread contraction last week, besides the plummet in treasury yields and the demand for any yield pick-up at all.

This was seen in the back up in today's FHLMC bill auctions. Freddie Mac FMCC.OB sold $3 bln 3- and 6-month bills (both offerings cut by $500 mln from last at $1.5 bln each). The 3-month bills stopped at 0.074% vs. 0.060% last week, and the 6-month bills stopped at 0.142% vs. 0.130%. The 3-month auction had a 3.37 bid-to-cover ratio vs. 3.01 last week, and the 6-month auction had a 3.25 cover vs. 2.89.

FNMA FNMA.OB is scheduled to issue on Tuesday, and while the GSE giant has some funding needs in light of the tumble in rates, according to dealers, and given record low front end rates, thanks to the Fed's two-year rate perma-hold, FNMA might opt to tap the market with a new 2-year. But likely only if risk markets remain stable.

GSE Redemptions increase this week, but not by much to $11.494 bln vs. $10.202 bln last week. FNMA redeems $5.410 bln, FHLMC $1.963 bln and FHLB $4.120 bln.

(Roseanne Briggen is a senior IFR analyst)

((roseanne.briggen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging; roseanne.briggen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

For agency, mortgage and related news, please double-click on: <0#UHS.N=>.....Fannie Mae benchmark debt quotes <0#USMCBMK=>.....Freddie Mac reference debt quotes [AGN/].......Daily market report on agency debt [AGN]....... For agency related news. [MTG]........Agencies, mortgage-backed and asset-backed

securities news [MTG/].......Daily market report on mortgage debt <US/AGEN>....Reuters speed guide for pricing, news and

analysis on U.S. agency debt [ID:nN16195443]..Subprime mortgage crisis

For other fixed-income market reports, please double-click on the symbol:

U.S. swap spreads......................[SWP/]

U.S. Treasury report...................[US/]

U.S. Treasury outlook..................[US/0]

U.S. mortgage-backeds..................[MTG/]

U.S. corporate bonds...................[USC/]

U.S. asset-backeds.....................[ABS/]

U.S. municipal bonds...................[MUNI/]

European corporate bonds...............[EUB/]

European government bonds..............[GVD/EUR] Keywords: MARKETS AGENCIES/

(C) Reuters 2011. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution ofReuters content, including by caching, framing or similar means, is expresslyprohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuterssphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group ofcompanies around the world.