BRIEF-DHT Holdings board unanimously rejects Frontline offer
* DHT Holdings board unanimously rejects unsolicited proposal from Frontline.
AUG 15 AUG 12 AUG 15 AUG 12 U.S. 1.60328 1.60074 IRANIAN 16953.1 N/A EURO 1.12047 1.12332 KUWAIT 0.43690 N/A U.K. 0.98295 0.98320 NORWEGIAN 8.81873 8.79105 AUSTRALIA 1.53733 1.55562 S. AFRICAN 11.5334 11.5040 JAPANESE 123.453 123.225 SWEDISH 10.3764 10.4746 CANADIAN 1.57731 1.58137 SWISS 1.26371 1.23033 DANISH 8.34669 8.36771 SAUDI 6.01233 6.00276 CLICK ON USLD16 FOR FULL LIST OF SDR RATES UPDATED DAILY
TOKYO, Feb 6 Yields on 10-year Japanese government bond stabilised on Monday after the Bank of Japan extended buying in that maturities for the second straight day to quell market anxiety about the BOJ's stance on bond purchases.
SYDNEY, Feb 6 Asian shares crept up on Monday as Wall Street gathered momentum into a busy week of earnings with more than 100 major companies due to report, while the dollar was again hobbled by a lack of progress on U.S. fiscal stimulus.