* All Pluna's jetliners are made by Canada's Bombardier

* Pluna says must grow in order to stay competitive

(Adds quotes)

MONTEVIDEO, Aug 16 Pluna Lineas Aereas Uruguayas S.A, Uruguay's flag carrier, may buy more jets from Canada's Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) next year, Pluna President Matias Campiani told Reuters.

"All the airlines of the world are growing, so if you don't expand you are falling behind," Campiani said in an interview in his Montevideo office late on Monday.

Pluna's fleet of 10 planes will grow this year to 13, according to contracts already signed. All of the company's planes are made by Bombardier.

"We intend to grow constantly, adding planes every year," Campiani said, although the number of jets to be purchased in 2012 has not been decided.

"We are talking with Bombardier in order to have a uniform line, for reasons of cost and business," he added.

(Reporting by Malena Castaldi, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by John Wallace, Dave Zimmerman)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; +5411-4318-0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BOMBARDIER/PLUNA

(C) Reuters 2011. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution ofReuters content, including by caching, framing or similar means, is expresslyprohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuterssphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group ofcompanies around the world.