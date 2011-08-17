Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Aug 18
ALL TIMES IN EDT/GMT
----------------------------------------------------------
0830/1230: The Labor Dept. issues Consumer Price Index and Real Earnings for July; and weekly Jobless Claims.
0830/1230: The USDA releases weekly Export Sales.
0830/1230: The National Weather Service issues 30- and 60-day U.S. Weather Outlooks.
1000/1400: The Conference Board issues Leading Indicators for July.
1000/1400: The National Association of Realtors issues Existing Home Sales for July.
1000/1400: Freddie Mac issues weekly U.S. mortgage rates.
1030/1430: EIA issues weekly U.S. underground natural gas stocks.
1100/1500: The Treasury Dept. makes weekly announcement of 3- and 6-month bill sale offerings; and announces 52-week bills, 2-, 5- and 7-year notes sales.
No set time: The Association of American Railroads issues Weekly Traffic of Major Railroads.
1300/1700: The Treasury Dept. sells 5-year TIPS.
1600/2000: The USDA issues weekly world cotton price.
After 1600/2000: ICI issues weekly money market mutual fund data.
----------------------------------------------------------
DIARY - Federal Reserve Events [FED/DIARY]
U.S. Indicators [US/ECI]
U.S. Treasury new issues calendar [US/C]
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.