Aug 18

ALL TIMES IN EDT/GMT

0830/1230: The Labor Dept. issues Consumer Price Index and Real Earnings for July; and weekly Jobless Claims.

0830/1230: The USDA releases weekly Export Sales.

0830/1230: The National Weather Service issues 30- and 60-day U.S. Weather Outlooks.

1000/1400: The Conference Board issues Leading Indicators for July.

1000/1400: The National Association of Realtors issues Existing Home Sales for July.

1000/1400: Freddie Mac issues weekly U.S. mortgage rates.

1030/1430: EIA issues weekly U.S. underground natural gas stocks.

1100/1500: The Treasury Dept. makes weekly announcement of 3- and 6-month bill sale offerings; and announces 52-week bills, 2-, 5- and 7-year notes sales.

No set time: The Association of American Railroads issues Weekly Traffic of Major Railroads.

1300/1700: The Treasury Dept. sells 5-year TIPS.

1600/2000: The USDA issues weekly world cotton price.

After 1600/2000: ICI issues weekly money market mutual fund data.

