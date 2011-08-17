Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
AUG 17 AUG 16 AUG 17 AUG 16 U.S. 1.61212 1.60691 IRANIAN 17062.7 16994.7 EURO 1.11357 1.11902 KUWAIT 0.43874 0.43732 U.K. 0.98008 0.98120 NORWEGIAN 8.68417 8.80104 AUSTRALIA 1.53681 1.53521 S. AFRICAN 11.4527 11.5309 JAPANESE 123.649 123.491 SWEDISH 10.3251 10.3649 CANADIAN 1.58310 1.57750 SWISS 1.27164 1.25419 DANISH 8.29593 8.33618 SAUDI 6.04544 6.02591 CLICK ON USLD16 FOR FULL LIST OF SDR RATES UPDATED DAILY
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.