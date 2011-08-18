* Says it has had no word from Chavez government

* Says it continues to produce gold from two projects

(Adds quote, details)

CARACAS, Aug 18 Toronto-listed miner Rusoro (RML.V) appeared unfazed Thursday by President Hugo Chavez's move to nationalize Venezuela's gold industry, saying it believed the decision only targeted illegal miners.

In a typically combative step ahead of a re-election bid next year, Chavez said Wednesday he would put the industry under state control, partly to boost the South American nation's international gold reserves. [ID:nN1E77G0WN]

Rusoro, the only big gold miner operating in Venezuela, said in a statement it had received no word from the government about the plans. It said it continued to produce gold from two projects and was developing two others.

"We believe the government's announcement is targeted toward the many illegal mining operations in Bolivar State that operate without government permits and continue to cause significant environmental damage through indiscriminate deforestation and the use of mercury," its chief executive, Andre Agapov, said in the statement.

"Gold produced by these illegal operations is often smuggled out of the country or sold illegally, and the government is now taking action."

Chavez has put large parts of Venezuela's economy under state control. He has now targeted the gold industry after his government quarreled with foreign companies including Rusoro which complained that limits on how much gold they could export hurt their efforts to secure financing and develop projects.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by John Picinich)

((daniel.wallis@thomsonreuters.com; +58 212 277 2656; Reuters Messaging: daniel.wallis.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: VENEZUELA GOLD/RUSORO

(C) Reuters 2011. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution ofReuters content, including by caching, framing or similar means, is expresslyprohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuterssphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group ofcompanies around the world.