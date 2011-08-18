UPDATE 1-Oil prices stable on strong Chinese imports, OPEC-led production cuts
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
AUG 17 AUG 16 AUG 17 AUG 16 U.S. 1.61212 1.60691 IRANIAN 17062.7 16994.7 EURO 1.11357 1.11902 KUWAIT 0.43874 0.43732 U.K. 0.98008 0.98120 NORWEGIAN 8.68417 8.80104 AUSTRALIA 1.53681 1.53521 S. AFRICAN 11.4527 11.5309 JAPANESE 123.649 123.491 SWEDISH 10.3251 10.3649 CANADIAN 1.58310 1.57750 SWISS 1.27164 1.25419 DANISH 8.29593 8.33618 SAUDI 6.04544 6.02591 CLICK ON USLD16 FOR FULL LIST OF SDR RATES UPDATED DAILY
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
BEIJING, Feb 10 U.S. President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping his administration would respect the "one China" policy, during a telephone call between the leaders, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the call.
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement