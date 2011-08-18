NEW YORK Aug 18 A federal judge ordered Paul Ceglia, a New York man who claims to own a large piece of Facebook Inc, to turn over files, computers and emails related to his claim that he is entitled to half of Mark Zuckerberg's stake in the social networking company.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie Foschio in Buffalo, New York on Thursday ordered Ceglia to produce the materials by Aug. 29, and provide a sworn affidavit about their contents and the whereabouts of related items he no longer possesses.

Facebook has challenged Ceglia's claim that he is entitled to half of Zuckerberg's stake, which could be worth several billion dollars.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel. Editing by Robert MacMillan)

