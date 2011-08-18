* Usiminas key shareholders could sell stake - Itau BBA

* Itau analysts see three sale scenarios including Gerdau

* Usiminas subject of takeover speculation; CSN interested

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Aug 18 Two key Usiminas (USIM5.SA) shareholders are likely to sell a combined 12.9 percent stake in the Brazilian steelmaker, leading to changes in its capital structure or to a possible merger with a local rival, analysts at Itau BBA said in a report on Thursday.

Industrial groups Camargo Correa and Grupo Votorantim are interested in selling their combined stake in Usiminas, Itau BBA analysts led by Marcos Assumpcao said. Both groups, alongside Japan's Nippon Steel (5401.T) and Usiminas' employee pension fund, are part of the company's controlling bloc.

Out of three potential scenarios for Usiminas outlined in the report, a purchase of the groups' stake by Nippon Steel and a subsequent merger with local rival Gerdau (GGBR4.SA) seems the most likely. Nippon owns 13.8 percent of Usiminas' capital and could exercise a right of first refusal on the Camargo Correa and Votorantim shares.

"Nippon Steel might be inclined to make an agreement and end the rumors potentially disrupting Usiminas internal climate," the analysts wrote.

The exit of both groups from Usiminas could bring about a change in the structure of the local steelmaking industry at a time when mills struggle with one of their worst crises ever. The speculation comes as CSN, its main rival in the flat steel market, is building up its stake in Usiminas.

In the case of Usiminas, a deal could further expose the company's vulnerability to a strengthening currency, its limited access to stable sources of raw materials and energy, and uncertainty about the outlook for local and world growth.

Assumpcao and his team gave the Nippon Steel-sponsored merger scenario between Usiminas and Gerdau's Acominas unit a 50 percent chance of happening. They put the chance of a Usiminas takeover by smaller rival CSN (CSNA3.SA) at 15 percent.

CSN owns 10.5 percent of Usiminas's total stock but has no place in the controlling group. Usiminas has both common and preferred shares and CSN's stake comprises a roughly equal amount of each class.

A combination of Gerdau, the world's second-biggest producer of long steel products, and Usiminas could generate operational cost savings of $2.5 billion, the report said.

"Gerdau is in the best position, since it bears limited and manageable downside risk and could enjoy synergies with Usiminas' steel and mining businesses," the report said.

The battle for Usiminas will determine dominance of steel supply for the largest market for the commodity, for which demand is soaring from automakers, shipbuilders and builders.

Shares of Usiminas and rival CSN, Brazil's most profitable steelmaker, have swung up and down this year on speculation of a tie-up between the two.

CSN, which owns mines, cement works and stakes in railways in addition to steel mills in Brazil, Europe and the United States, has been building up its stake in Usiminas and repeatedly hinted that it wants to enter its rival's controlling bloc.

Another scenario, to which the analysts assigned a 35 percent probability, was Nippon Steel's acquisition of Votorantim's and Camargo Correa's stake with no subsequent transaction.

Spokeswomen for Camargo Correa and Votorantim had no immediate comment on the report. Calls made to a Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based spokesman for Usiminas were not immediately returned.

The controlling bloc changed Usiminas' statutes in April, making it easier for members to exit their investment in the steelmaker.

Usiminas is Brazil's largest maker of steel products for the auto industry.

