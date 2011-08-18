* Drill results from Tasiast show potential for more growth

TORONTO, Aug 18 Exploration at Kinross Gold's (K.TO) massive Tasiast gold mine in Mauritania is showing promising results and the company is confident it will be able to expand the size and scope of the project dramatically, Chief Executive Tye Burt said on Thursday.

Tasiast's gold resources and reserves now stand at over 21 million ounces, Burt notes -- well above the 8 million ounces seen barely a year ago when Kinross acquired the project.

"In our sector, I can't remember a legitimate deposit that has grown that quickly, and this one is proving itself to be one of the best new gold deposits in a generation," Burt said in an interview with Reuters.

Toronto-based Kinross acquired Tasiast through its $7.1 billion acquisition of Red Back Mining in August 2010. The deal vaulted the company into the big leagues and transformed it into one of the fastest growing gold miners in the world.

The mine in west Africa began commercial operations in 2008 and the planned expansion will result in a seven-fold increase in the mine's throughput. Once the expansion is complete in early 2014, Tasiast is expected to produce about 1.5 million ounces of gold annually in its first eight years of operation.

But as exploration work at the site continues to meet with success, Burt said the company's ongoing feasibility study will also explore options that would allow it to boost production further.

"We are now finding gold beyond the core West Branch zone. We are finding more gold below the zone, more gold to the south of the zone and to the north of the zone," said Burt, adding that Kinross believes it has found a new mineralized structure parallel to its West Branch zone.

"Investors know of about 21 million ounces today, but the prospects of adding ounces in this whole district are quite dramatic."

