By Joseph A. Giannone

NEW YORK, Aug 18 Do-it-yourself investors roiled by the never-ending series of market tempests are more often seeking advisers who can take the wheel, Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) Chief Executive Walter Bettinger told Reuters.

Founder Charles Schwab built a financial services giant by letting average investors trade stocks without a broker. Now the firm that bears his name expects rising demand from investors who no longer want to navigate markets on their own.

"We're seeing an ever-increasing percentage of our customers, who are historically self-directed investors, decide they want some form of advisory relationship," Charles Schwab Corp Chief Executive Walter Bettinger told Reuters.

Bettinger's comments came in the wake of Standard & Poor's Aug. 5 downgrade of U.S. government debt, which sparked a roller-coaster week of 500-point ups and downs that by Aug 12 had stock indexes close to where they began. Investors who panicked and sold missed out on the rapid recovery.

"The volatility of recent years, not just of last week, shows how difficult it is for relatively inexperienced investors to trade their way to investment gain," he said.

Wall Street has long been working to reduce its dependence on commissions, a source of revenue vulnerable to market cycles and 35 years of price competition.

Though the firm was launched nearly 40 years ago as a brokerage that slashed commission rates but offered no investment advice, Schwab amassed the largest asset-custody business for outside investment advisers and, since 2002, offered an array of fee-based advisory programs.

Last year, for example, it acquired Windward Investment Management, which offers a series of ETF portfolios.

"We're not the Schwab of 20 years ago, when 95 percent of our business was self-directed," he said.

Bettinger is betting Schwab can expand by offering the kind of portfolio advice available to high net worth investors for people with as little as $25,000 and charging management fees of around 1 percent of assets.

"The discount brokerage model helped democratize investing for the masses. Now we're democratizing access to more professional investing," he said.

Of Schwab's $1.7 trillion in total assets, roughly half are held in retail brokerage accounts. Assets in retail advisory accounts now weigh in at about $115 billion and growing.

In the second quarter, retail advisory assets rose by 20 percent from the year-earlier period. Indeed, Schwab is converting "billions" of dollars a month from self-directed accounts to one of its advisory offerings, Bettinger said.

Expanding advisory services, a trend seen across Wall Street, is good business for firms as they contend with razor-thin interest rates and anxious investors deploying more of their money into less-lucrative bond and money-market funds.

Schwab's second-quarter trading revenue fell 12 percent to $205 million as anxiety about the U.S. budget deficit and Europe's debt woes kept investors on the sidelines. Commissions were about 17 percent of second-quarter net revenue.

Meanwhile Schwab's asset management and administrative fees rose 15 percent to $502 million, nearly half of total revenue. Schwab's advisory services generated $134 million of fees.

Schwab intends to expand its brokerage and advisory business by opening roughly 80 franchise branches operated by independent contractors by 2013. Schwab has about 300 company-owned branches.

The response from advisers has been strong, Bettinger said, with more than 700 expressing interest in helping to expand Schwab's physical reach into more cities and to attract more mass-market investors. Schwab's average brokerage account has $250,000.

"They're putting more emphasis on their advised offering and beefing up their branch offices," said Sandler O'Neill analyst Richard Repetto. "It is the right idea."

