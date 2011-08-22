(Updates to add Skype confirmation)

PHILADELPHIA, Aug 21 Skype said on Sunday it agreed to acquire GroupMe, a New York-based start-up that provides mobile group messaging services.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

GroupMe's services let people communicate in private groups over cellphones. The deal will allow Skype to increase its mobile communications services, the company said.

