* Mortgage pact talks could mean more legal liability

* B of A shares hit particularly hard among U.S. banks

NEW YORK, Aug 22 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) shares fell as much as 6.6 percent on Monday, reaching their lowest level in two weeks, as investors fretted about the bank facing additional legal liabilities over mortgages.

Bank of America's shares staged the biggest decline among the major U.S. bank stocks.

A report in the Wall Street Journal on Monday said that U.S. federal and state officials are clashing with banks over how wide-ranging their legal settlements over mortgages should be.

Banks including Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) are looking to be released from a wide array of potential litigation linked to mortgages in exchange for paying penalties of $20 billion to $25 billion, the newspaper reported. Government officials are looking for more narrower releases.

Investors had hoped that banks could negotiate this settlement and be much closer to ending their legal problems from mortgages, but that may have been too optimistic, investors said.

"They could still have people coming after them, even after this settlement," said one analyst at a hedge fund.

Bank of America shares were down 4.4 percent in early afternoon trading to $6.66, on track to reach their lowest close since Aug. 8, which was in turn their lowest close since March 2009. The bank's shares fell as low as $6.51 on Monday.

JPMorgan shares fell 1.5 percent to $33.84. Overall, bank stocks as measured by the KBW Bank Index .BKX were slightly higher in afternoon trade, up 0.4 percent.

(Reporting by Dan Wilchins; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

((Reuters Messaging: dan.wilchins.reuters.com@reuters.net; +1 646 223 6320)) Keywords: BANKS/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.