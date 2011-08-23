* LPS said to use "surrogate" signers

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, Aug 23 A large U.S. mortgage servicer controlled by billionaire investor Wilbur L. Ross sued Lender Processing Services Inc LPS.N, accusing it of improperly signing documents affecting more than 30,000 residential mortgages, resulting in millions of dollars of legal bills.

LPS shares fell after Tuesday's lawsuit was announced and were down 63 cents, or 3.6 percent, at $16.84 in late afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company provides software and services to the mortgage industry.

In its complaint filed in a Dallas County, Texas, state court, American Home Mortgage Servicing Inc said LPS and its now-closed DocX LLC unit improperly signed and notarized mortgage assignments on its behalf in all 50 U.S. states.

It said American Home designated "special officers" to process foreclosures, but LPS let other workers sign these officers' signatures on documents and employed notaries who improperly notarized the documents.

American Home, owned by WL Ross & Co, said it stopped using LPS after learning about these "surrogate" signers in November 2009 and sued after more than one year of talks failed to resolve the dispute.

"Defendants' practice of 'surrogate signing' mortgage assignments has forced American Home to address a myriad of legal issues, problems and proceedings," the complaint said.

"Despite their contractual obligations and express promises to the contrary, defendants have refused to reimburse or indemnify American Home."

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, among other remedies.

LPS said in a statement it offered to cover some of American Home's costs, but American Home refused to show proof of its losses.

"LPS disagrees with the allegations contained in the complaint and is prepared to vigorously defend against them," it added.

American Home is based in Coppell, Texas, while LPS is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

The lawsuit was filed less than one year after several large mortgage servicers temporarily halted foreclosures after being accused of letting "robosigners" sign off on mortgage documents without reviewing their contents.

American Home's lawsuit is among the earliest by a mortgage servicer to recover losses caused by alleged improper practices by a third-party vendor.

Robosigning is among the improper mortgage practices under review in a proposed multibillion-dollar settlement between U.S. regulators and the largest U.S. banks. [ID:nL3E7IK4AE9]

In April, LPS was among 14 lenders and servicers to reach a settlement with regulators -- including the Federal Reserve -- over documentation practices. [ID:nN13259474]

American Home said it is the 15th-largest U.S. mortgage servicer, managing $72.5 billion of mortgages.

The case is American Home Mortgage Servicing Inc v. Lender Processing Services Inc et al, Dallas County, Texas District Court, No. 11-10440.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; editing by Andre Grenon)

