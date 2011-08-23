* World top copper mine output drops 14 pct to 452,408 tns

SANTIAGO, Aug 23 Copper output from the world's largest mine, Chile's Escondida, fell 14 percent in the first half from a year earlier to 452,408 tonnes, the mine's operator said on Tuesday, as it grapples with lower ore grades.

Escondida, which is majority owned by global miner BHP Billiton (BHP.AX)(BLT.L) and extracts 7 percent of the world's copper, produced 301,001 tonnes of copper concentrate and 151,407 tonnes of copper cathodes during the period, the operator said in a statement.

It said, however, earnings rose due to high international copper prices, boosting profits 23 percent in the first half of the year from the same period in 2010 to $1.98 billion.

Copper concentrate output for the January-June period fell 28.3 percent from the year-earlier level of 386,209 tonnes, though copper cathodes output for the first half increased 7.6 percent from 139,811 tonnes in 2010.

"The company's major market risk is due to variations in the prices of our principal product, copper, which is tightly linked to demand in the world's main industrialized countries," the statement said.

"At the same time, internal factors such as ore grades and its mineralogical characteristics, can significantly affect production in a given period."

The statement did not refer to a two-week strike that started in July, halting output, stoking supply fears and underpinning global prices. [ID:nN1E77400A]

The stoppage lasted longer than expected and forced the mine to declare force majeure -- a contract clause that frees it of liability on delivery delays -- on copper concentrate sales.

Output loss during the strike is believed to have cost BHP more than 40,000 tonnes of copper production.

Escondida's operator said earlier this month the strike had no significant impact on production.

