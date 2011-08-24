SANTIAGO Aug 24 Shares in Chile's flagship airline LAN LAN.SN (LFL.N) traded sharply firmer on Wednesday ahead of a key court ruling expected to clear the way for the country's antitrust regulator to approve a planned takeover of Brazil's TAM TAMM4.SA.

Chile's Constitutional Tribunal is expected to decide on Wednesday whether to formally take up a complaint by local airline PAL against LAN's planned deal with TAM Linhas Aereas TAMM4.SA, or to reject it.

Chile's antimonopoly regulator TDLC is probing the deal, which would create one of the world's biggest airlines, after a consumer group in Chile questioned it. It is preparing its own ruling, which is widely expected to approve the takeover, and is waiting for the Constitutional Tribunal's own decision.

Shares in LAN were 3.07 percent firmer in early afternoon trade, outperforming Chile's IPSA blue chip index .IPSA, which was up 0.27 percent.

In Brazil, the deal has already cleared two out of three antitrust hurdles, and is now waiting on the country's antitrust council, Cade.

(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, editing by Matthew Lewis)

((simon.gardner@thomsonreuters.com; + 562-370-4250; Reuters Messaging: simon.gardner.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHILE LAN/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.