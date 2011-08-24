SANTIAGO Aug 24 Shares in Chile's flagship
airline LAN LAN.SN (LFL.N) traded sharply firmer on Wednesday
ahead of a key court ruling expected to clear the way for the
country's antitrust regulator to approve a planned takeover of
Brazil's TAM TAMM4.SA.
Chile's Constitutional Tribunal is expected to decide on
Wednesday whether to formally take up a complaint by local
airline PAL against LAN's planned deal with TAM Linhas Aereas
TAMM4.SA, or to reject it.
Chile's antimonopoly regulator TDLC is probing the deal,
which would create one of the world's biggest airlines, after a
consumer group in Chile questioned it. It is preparing its own
ruling, which is widely expected to approve the takeover, and
is waiting for the Constitutional Tribunal's own decision.
Shares in LAN were 3.07 percent firmer in early afternoon
trade, outperforming Chile's IPSA blue chip index .IPSA,
which was up 0.27 percent.
In Brazil, the deal has already cleared two out of three
antitrust hurdles, and is now waiting on the country's
antitrust council, Cade.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, editing by Matthew Lewis)
((simon.gardner@thomsonreuters.com; + 562-370-4250; Reuters
Messaging: simon.gardner.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: CHILE LAN/SHARES
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.