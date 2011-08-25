* Ships not tied down will be moved up the Hudson River

* Backlog will take at least a week to move through

NEW YORK, Aug 25 The U.S. Coast Guard plans to close New York Harbor to all vessel traffic within the next 24-96 hours as part of its hurricane preparedness plan, said Bouchard Transportation President Morton Bouchard Thursday.

A call to the Coast Guard's press office was not immediately returned.

The plan calls for all ships and ocean-going barges not already sent out to sea to be double and triple-tied to all available ports in the New York Harbor area and all remaining vessels to be sent up the Hudson River to wait out Hurricane's Irene's passage.

Hurricane Irene, turned north-northwestward with its core approaching the the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas at midday Thursday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. [ID:nL4E7JP3Q9]

Once the storm passes, the Coast Guard will lift the emergency plan and allow vessel traffic to resume. Bouchard said there will be a backlog of ships and barges trying to unload crude oil and load and unload refined products in the Harbor that could last at least a week.

Bouchard said safety was the overriding goal of the Coast Guard and that all companies operating in the region had to have rigorous hurricane preparedness plans on file with the Coast Guard in order to do business.

Long-Island, New York-based Bouchard Transportation owns and operates tug boats and ocean-going barges up and down the U.S. East Coast, West Coast, in the Gulf Coast, the Caribbean, Great Lakes and Canada.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

