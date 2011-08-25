BRIEF-Activision Blizzard posts Q4 adj profit $0.65 per share
* Q4 earnings per share $0.33; Q4 non-GAAP (redefined) earnings per share $0.65; Q4 net revenue $2.01 billion versus $1.35 billion
AUG 25 AUG 24 AUG 25 AUG 24 U.S. 1.60934 1.61267 IRANIAN 17039.7 17066.9 EURO 1.11574 1.11735 KUWAIT 0.43806 0.43873 U.K. 0.98334 0.97667 NORWEGIAN 8.68931 8.76278 AUSTRALIA 1.54196 1.53866 S. AFRICAN 11.6113 11.6183 JAPANESE 123.887 123.821 SWEDISH 10.1509 10.2317 CANADIAN N/A 1.59332 SWISS 1.27814 1.27272 DANISH 8.31172 8.32411 SAUDI 6.03504 6.04752 CLICK ON USLD16 FOR FULL LIST OF SDR RATES UPDATED DAILY
* Q4 earnings per share $0.33; Q4 non-GAAP (redefined) earnings per share $0.65; Q4 net revenue $2.01 billion versus $1.35 billion
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House said on Thursday, sending stock prices and the dollar higher on hopes for a cut in corporate tax rates.
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.