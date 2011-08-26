* Final decision to come later

* Backup power, fuel, food on hand as storm approaches

* Trading could open electronically Monday

* But iconic trading floor still has a role

By Jonathan Spicer

NEW YORK, Aug 26 The massive American flag draped over the New York Stock Exchange's towering pillars has been removed so that Hurricane Irene doesn't tear it down this weekend.

Inside the downtown Manhattan building, Big Board staff are prepping a backup power generator that is safely located well above the Wall Street-level trading floor. Extra fuel is in the basement and extra food is in the kitchen.

Benedict Willis III, director of floor operations for investment banking boutique Sunrise Securities, said on Friday the NYSE has a responsibility to open after the storm passes on Monday because millions of investors are relying on it for stock prices.

"But if the waters rise this high," he said gesturing at the buzzing trading floor, "then it's a bigger problem than I can handle. My name's not Noah."

With the powerful storm roaring up the U.S. east coast, setting off evacuations Friday in the Carolinas, NYSE Euronext NYX.N officials said that for now at least they plan to open trading as usual next week.

But a final decision, particularly on floor operations, won't be made until Saturday or Sunday. It hinges on whether city subways are running and whether New York Harbor waters flood over the low-lying downtown core -- one of the worst case scenarios seen on Sunday, when Irene is to hit.

"If you get a huge tidal surge then that's different. The building wouldn't be occupiable," said Lou Pastina, executive vice president of NYSE operations.

"We intend to be open, but Mother Nature may have other plans," he said, adding he and other staffers will inspect the building when it is safe to do so on Sunday.

The NYSE and the broader U.S. marketplace itself is now mostly automated, quietly running out of powerful data centers located in New Jersey and elsewhere across the country. Barring large-scale power outages, electronic trading is expected to function normally next week.

The iconic trading floor now handles a fraction of the buy and sell orders that it did even five years ago, when about 3,000 brokers, specialists and others worked there.

There are now about 1,000 on the floor, and Pastina estimated the Big Board would need half of them in order to safely open Monday. Floor specialists are still important particularly at the open and close of markets, when orders pile up.

Trading could open electronically on Monday, "but it isn't as efficient as the pricing we have here," Jonathan Corpina, senior managing partner at NYSE-based Meridian Equity Partners, said in an interview on the floor.

Kenneth Polcari, managing director of ICAP Equities, said closing the floor "would be disruptive for sure."

"If you're going to open Monday, everyone should open," he said of the dozens of U.S. stock exchanges and alternative venues that now each handle a portion of trading. "Otherwise it's not fair."

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

((jonathan.spicer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6253; Reuters Messaging: jonathan.spicer.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: STORM/IRENE NYSE

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.