* James Fleishman faces conspiracy counts, Aug. 30 trial

* 47 other defendants convicted or pleaded guilty

* Expert networking firm tied to insider trading probe

(Updates with new trial date)

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, Aug 26 After watching 47 defendants be convicted or plead guilty in a nationwide hedge fund insider trading probe that began in October 2009, the 48th defendant, James Fleishman, hopes he will have better luck.

The former sales manager at expert networking firm Primary Global Research LLC is one of only three people charged in the probe whose guilt or innocence has yet to be decided.

His roughly three-week trial on charges of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud is to begin before Manhattan federal judge Jed Rakoff next week. The case was originally set for Monday, but a clerk in Rakoff's office said on Friday a jury would not be picked until Tuesday, unless Hurricane Irene causes further delay.

Fleishman's lawyer has said the defendant is innocent.

"There are many reasons a person could go to trial when outsiders would think he shouldn't," said Anthony Barkow, executive director of New York University's Center on the Administration of Criminal Law. "These could include that the evidence is not as strong as in other cases, or that the evidence is particularly strong, but the defendant rolls the dice and hopes for that 1 percent chance he is acquitted."

Federal prosecutors and agents have been working for years on cases that suggest expert network companies such as Primary Global helped ferry illegal corporate information to investors seeking to boost their returns.

Prosecutors say Fleishman, of Santa Clara, California, arranged for Primary Global consultants to meet hedge fund clients, knowing those consultants would leak inside tips.

Of the 14 others charged in the expert networking portion of the insider trading probe, 12 pleaded guilty, while former Primary Global consultant Winifred Jiau was convicted.

Stanley Ng, a former Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL.O) accountant accused of tipping Jiau, appeared on Friday in Manhattan federal court and was granted bail.

OTHER CO-CONSPIRATORS

As in their case against now-convicted Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam, prosecutors have identified co-conspirators who have not been charged, but who they believe helped Fleishman commit his crimes.

Among the alleged co-conspirators are Primary Global Chief Executive Unni Narayanan and former Chief Operating Officer Phani Saripella, court papers show [ID:nN1E77M14Z]. Fourteen co-conspirators have worked for or consulted for Mountain View, California-based Primary Global, the papers show.

Prosecutors want to introduce as evidence against Fleishman various recordings they say show consultants who have not been charged leaking confidential business information.

"They are manifestly statements in furtherance of the charged conspiracy, as they are the reason why certain PGR clients pay for continued access to certain PGR consultants," prosecutors said in a court filing late on Thursday.

Barkow said the various unindicted co-conspirators are likely to keep a close watch on Fleishman's trial.

"They will want to watch to see the evidence and the government's view of them," he said. "That is, in some ways, more important than the outcome of the trial itself."

The case is U.S. v. Fleishman, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-00032.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; additional reporting by Andrew Longstreth; editing by Andre Grenon)

