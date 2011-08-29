DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 7
0830/1330: The Commerce Dept. issues International Trade for December.
Aug 30
ALL TIMES IN EDT/GMT
----------------------------------------------------------
1130/1530: The Treasury Dept. holds weekly sale of 4-week bills.
1400/1800: The Federal Open Market Committee, the policy-making arm of the Federal Reserve, issues the minutes from its August 9 meeting.
1630/2030: The American Petroleum Institute issues weekly national petroleum report.
----------------------------------------------------------
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian car rental company Movida Participações SA's initial public offering (IPO) was priced on Monday at 7.50 reais a share, at the bottom of a suggested price range.
CHICAGO, Feb 6 Failure to embrace pending legislation in the Illinois Senate to address the state's longstanding budget problems would represent a "significant missed opportunity" and risk a credit rating downgrade and hurt economic growth prospects, S&P Global Ratings said on Monday.