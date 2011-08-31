WASHINGTON Aug 31 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday issued proposed rules governing ownership of securities brokers or dealers for firms subject to foreign oversight.

Firms that own at least one registered securities broker or dealer and are subject to supervision by a foreign regulator may now register as a securities holding company with U.S. regulators, the Fed said.

The proposed rules would implement part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial overhaul law.

The point of the rule is to allow U.S. based financial firms that are required by the European Union or other governments to have their overall operations overseen by a regulator, not just their brokerages or dealerships, to elect to have the Fed fill this role.

This new system replaces the pre-financial crisis program where investment bank holding companies were overseen by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The proposed rule released on Wednesday lays out the type of paperwork and information a firm must file with the Fed to be considered a securities holding company.

Firms electing to be overseen by the Fed would be subject to an oversight regime, such as capital requirements, similar to those that apply to bank holding companies.

These firms, however, would not be subject to the restrictions on nonbanking activities that pertain to bank holding companies.

Any nonbank deemed by the government to be important to the smooth functioning of the financial system will automatically be subject to increased supervision by the Fed under the Dodd-Frank law.

Comments on the rule are due by Oct. 11.

(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal and Dave Clarke; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Maureen Bavdek)

((mark.felsenthal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8329; Reuters Messaging: mark.felsenthal.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA FED/FINANCIAL

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.