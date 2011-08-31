* James Fleishman faces two conspiracy counts

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, Aug 31 The trial of a former Silicon Valley sales manager accused of funneling secret corporate information between companies and hedge fund managers began on Wednesday with the selection of a jury.

James Fleishman, who used to work at Primary Global Research LLC, faces two conspiracy charges. This is the fourth trial to result from the government's sprawling insider trading probe that started in October 2009.

The three other trials ended in convictions for all five defendants: Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam, former Galleon trader Zvi Goffer and two colleagues, and former Primary Global consultant Winifred Jiau.

Federal prosecutors and FBI agents have been working for years on cases that suggest expert network companies such as Primary Global helped ferry illegal corporate information to investors seeking to boost their returns.

Prosecutors accused Fleishman, 42, of arranging for Primary Global consultants to meet hedge fund clients, knowing those consultants would leak tips they obtained from executives at companies such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.N.

Fleishman, a Santa Clara, California, resident, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

His trial before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan is expected to last until roughly mid-September.

CO-CONSPIRATORS

As in the earlier trials, the government is expected to play recorded phone calls to show Fleishman's alleged crimes.

It has identified co-conspirators who have not been charged but whom it believes helped Fleishman commit his crimes.

Among these are 14 who have worked for or consulted for Mountain View, California-based Primary Global, including Chief Executive Unni Narayanan and former Chief Operating Officer Phani Saripella, court papers show. [ID:nN1E77M14Z]

Of the 50 defendants charged in the hedge fund probe, 47 pleaded guilty or were convicted.

The others are Fleishman; Deep Shah, a former Moody's Investors Service (MCO.N) analyst who is now a fugitive; and Stanley Ng, a former Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL.O) accountant. Ng has yet to enter a plea.

Among the members of Fleishman's five-man, seven-woman jury are a software developer for a wealth management firm, a prime brokerage employee, a construction manager, a mother of three, and two employees of Consumer Reports magazine.

Rakoff took note of the latter coincidence. "I can't imagine any organization that would be more devoted to the jury system than Consumer Reports," he said during jury selection, prompting much courtroom laughter.

The case is U.S. v. Fleishman, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-00032.

