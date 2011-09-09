BRIEF-Nighthawk increases bought deal private placement to $20 million
* Nighthawk increases bought deal private placement to $20 million
SEPT 9 SEPT 8 SEPT 9 SEPT 8 U.S. 1.57668 1.58829 IRANIAN N/A 16861.3 EURO 1.14111 1.13094 KUWAIT N/A 0.43495 U.K. 0.98870 0.99473 NORWEGIAN 8.59431 8.54818 AUSTRALIA 1.48547 1.49895 S. AFRICAN 11.4079 11.3905 JAPANESE 122.255 122.886 SWEDISH 10.1304 10.1195 CANADIAN N/A 1.56590 SWISS 1.38669 1.37181 DANISH 8.49827 8.42304 SAUDI 5.91254 5.95610 CLICK ON USLD16 FOR FULL LIST OF SDR RATES UPDATED DAILY
* Nighthawk increases bought deal private placement to $20 million
BERLIN, Feb 8 Germany's Finance Ministry denied a Bloomberg report on Wednesday that Germany had tried to push for a joint statement of the Group of 20 leading economies in which the G20 would have called for monetary stimulus to be reined in.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts with fall in bond yields)