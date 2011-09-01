LA PAZ, Sept 1 Bolivia's leftist government plans to raise mining royalties to take advantage of high global metals prices, Deputy Mining Minister Hector Cordova told Reuters in an interview late on Wednesday.

Cordova said a mining reform bill, which is in the final stages of analysis, would seek to consolidate state control over the industry. Foreign companies with operations in Bolivia include Japan's Sumitomo Corp (8053.T), U.S.-based Coeur d'Alene (CDE.N), global commodities trader Glencore (GLEN.L) and Canada's Pan American Silver PAA.TO.

