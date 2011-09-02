NEW YORK, Sept 2 Peabody Energy BTU.N shares dropped 7 percent in premarket trading on Friday after the coal miner cut its earnings and production outlook because of a roof fall at one of its Australian mines.

The St Louis-based company said production at its North Goonyella mine in Queensland will not resume for four to six weeks.

It expects third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 70 cents to 90 cents, down from $1.05 to $1.25.

In premarket trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Peabody stock was down $3.29 at $44.35.

