* Regulators can press for asset sales, analysts said

* BofA has raised $30 bln through asset sales

* Bank selling assets to meet new rules, absorb losses

By Joe Rauch

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 2 Bank of America Corp believes it can raise the capital it needs through earning money and selling assets, but the intense Federal Reserve pressure on the bank illustrates how, even if the bank is right, regulators may force it to raise more capital.

The largest U.S. bank is selling billions of dollars of assets to help raise the $50 billion that some analysts have said it needs to meet new capital requirements.

Earlier this week, the bank said it was selling about half its stake in China Construction Bank (0939.HK) for $8.3 billion. In the last six quarters, the bank has generated some $30 billion of proceeds from asset sales, excluding the CCB stake sale.

But the bank also needs to generate some of the capital it needs through earnings, which could face pressure as the economy slows and mortgage-related legal settlements rise. The Federal Housing Finance Agency, a regulator, sued Bank of America and its Merrill Lynch unit for losses on some $30 billion of securities on Friday, for allegedly selling mortgages to investors that should never have been packaged into mortgage bonds. [ID:nN1E7810JZ]

The economy and the mortgage mess are pressuring the bank, but on top of that, it has regulatory concerns. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported the Federal Reserve has requested that the bank disclose measures it would take if business conditions worsen.

The Journal said the bank responded by outlining a list of options, including issuing shares that track the performance of its Merrill Lynch securities unit.

Analysts said the request highlights how regulators can force a bank's hand in times of potential stress. They can demand the bank issue more shares, even if the lender could theoretically earn its way out.

"I think it you look at BofA's situation, the regulators are escalating things a little bit," said Bert Ely, an industry consultant. "The regulators have got a lot of power in a situation like this, and there's a lot they could ask for."

Concerns about Bank of America's (BAC.N) potential need to raise capital has put pressure on its stock price, which has declined by roughly half since the start of the year. Only a $5 billion investment from billionaire Warren Buffett could stop the share decline in August. [ID:nN1E77O0PL]

Analysts said the Federal Reserve and other industry regulators can exert informal pressure on banks to increase asset sales, or issue stock, even if a formal, public regulatory rebuke is unlikely.

A Federal Reserve spokesman declined to comment.

A Bank of America spokesman declined to comment on the company's discussions with regulators.

He noted the bank's capital exceeds current industry requirements and it has outlined a plan to meet new industry capital rules, known as Basel III.

SECRET SANCTION

Bank of America has already faced requests from regulators for changes since the financial crisis peaked in 2008.

In mid-2009, U.S. regulators imposed a memorandum of understanding on Bank of America, according to media reports at the time.

The secret regulatory sanction required the bank to overhaul its board and address problems with its risk and liquidity management.

Since Brian Moynihan took over as chief executive in January 2010, Bank of America has boosted capital by selling so-called non-core assets. The bank has conducted 26 asset sales so far. Over the last two weeks alone, Bank of America has announced plans to sell mortgage servicing rights to Fannie Mae, outlined the CCB sale, and announced plans to sell its correspondent U.S. mortgage lending unit along with its credit portfolio in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Those sales, analysts said, are expected to affect long-term earnings. Veteran analyst Charles Peabody estimates these sales could cost the bank $1 billion of earnings per year.

For Bank of America, the largest uncertainty is its exposure to home mortgage losses, including a growing list of lawsuits and repurchase requests from investors in mortgage-backed securities.

Few have been able to quantify how much the bank will need to pay to settle those claims.

In June, the bank agreed to an $8.5 billion settlement with a large group of mortgage investors. That deal is still subject to court approval, and many are contesting it. But between Friday's FHFA lawsuit for $30 billion and the myriad other lawsuits out there, the bank is facing potentially large legal payouts.

Regulators face the same challenges as analysts in projecting a bank's losses amid such uncertainties, banking industry attorneys said.

Attorneys said the Federal Reserve and other Bank of America are likely preparing for the worst.

"They'll be asking about all kinds of stressed scenarios," said one banking attorney who declined to be named. "It's very hard to predict litigation costs, and that's the kind of thing you don't want to be wrong about."

(Reporting by Joe Rauch; Additional reporting by Dave Clarke in Washington, D.C. and Lauren LaCapra in New York; editing by Gunna Dickson)

((joe.rauch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 704 692 5885; Reuters Messaging: joe.rauch.reuters.com@reuters.net )) Keywords: BANKOFAMERICA/PLANNING

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.