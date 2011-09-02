Chile stocks fell with major indexes on Friday, after data showed U.S. jobs growth ground to a halt in August, adding to worries about the health of the U.S. economy.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA is trading down 0.5 percent, dragged lower by shares in Santander Chile (SAN.N) STG.SN, Chile's largest bank, off 2.4 percent, and shares in fertilizer producer Soquimich (SQM) SQM_pb.SN SQMa.SN (SQM.N) which slipped 1.86 percent.