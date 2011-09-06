NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. Airways Group LCC.N said Tuesday that hurricane Irene lowered operating income by up to $10 million, and its shares fell 3 percent.

The company said it canceled about a quarter of its 9,100 scheduled flights from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29. Its preliminary estimate of lost operating income from the storm is $8 million to $10 million.

Shares were down 3.1 percent at $5.06 in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

U.S. Airways also reported a record load factor of 87.4 percent in August. [ID:nASA02S39]

(Reporting by Lynn Adler, editing by Matthew Lewis)

((lynn.adler@thomsonreuters.com; + 1 646 223-6307; Reuters Messaging: lynn.adler.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USAIRWAYS/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.