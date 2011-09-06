* SNC-Lavalin down 4.2 pct to C$48.70 on TSX

* Corruption investigation involves Bangladesh project

TORONTO, Sept 6 Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC.TO) dropped in early trading Tuesday after news of a corruption investigation against the company's employees and global growth concerns.

The Montreal-based engineering and construction firm's stock was down 4.2 percent at C$48.70 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, opening after a long weekend.

The drop compared with a 1.4 percent retreat for the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE on increasing fears that the U.S. economy could go into recession.

After the market close on Friday a World Bank spokesman said Canada's Royal Canadian Mounted Police were investigating employees of SNC following a referral from the Bank about alleged corruption involving a multi-billion dollar bridge project in Bangladesh. [nN1E7811WF]

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk said it is too early to judge the significance of the investigation. He said SNC has not announced a contract related to the bridge.

"At this point it's just speculation. It's nothing they've won. There could be fines, there could not. I don't know, and I'm not sure anyone knows at this point," he said.

In a statement on Friday, an SNC spokeswoman said the company was cooperating with Canadian authorities and knew of no reason that would warrant the investigation.

In April, the World Bank agreed to lend $1.2 billion to Bangladesh to build the Padma Bridge, which will link the country's underdeveloped south with its capital, Dhaka, and the country's main port, Chittagong.

An international consortium led by the World Bank has agreed to lend Bangladesh up to $2.9 billion for the project.

(Reporting by Allison Martell)

