(For other news from Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit, click here) * UTX reviews strategic options for Rocketdyne, including sale * UTX bought Rocketdyne from Boeing in 2005 * Logical buyers could include ATK, Gencorp -sources

By Soyoung Kim and Karen Jacobs

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) has received potential buyer interest for its rocket engine business, Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne, and is considering a range of strategic options including a sale of the business, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

David Hess, president of Pratt & Whitney -- a United Technologies subsidiary -- told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington that the end of the U.S. space shuttle program this summer has hurt the growth outlook for Rocketdyne -- the world's largest manufacturer of liquid-fueled rocket propulsion systems.

While the National Aeronautics and Space Administration

(NASA) is looking to develop new spacecraft capable of missions, policymakers are in continuing disputes over the design of follow-on civilian rockets for manned exploration.

"There is certainly uncertainty and certainly with the shuttle program ending it has had an impact on our business," Hess said at the Reuters Summit.

"When there's uncertainty, we have to look at the strategies for the business and we are looking at all kinds of strategic options for Rocketdyne, consolidation could be one of them," he said.

Hess said that the company has received expressions of interest for Rocketdyne from potential buyers, while declining to elaborate on the interested parties.

"There are always inquirers, certainly it's a very attractive company. Some of that technology has very interesting applications to the renewable energy segment," Hess said.

"For all the reasons we found Rocketdyne business an interesting property, I think others view it to be attractive as well," he said. United Technologies acquired Rocketdyne from Boeing Co (BA.N) in 2005 for about $700 million in cash.

People familiar with the industry have told Reuters that Alliant Techsystems Inc ATK.N and Gencorp Inc GY.N would be among the most logical buyers for Rocketdyne. While the U.S. space industry needs consolidation in order to survive in an increasingly tough growth environment, it remains unclear if any buyer would choose to pay up for assets in a declining industry, these people said.

Hess said that United Technologies is in no rush to make any decisions regarding Rocketdyne and it will take the necessary time to review a broad array of strategic alternatives.

"There's no sense of urgency. The business is not collapsing," Hess said.

"But this is not a crisis or fire sale, therefore we don't feel any great sense of urgency to set some timetable for taking some action with it," he said.

(Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Karen Jacobs in Washington, editing by Matthew Lewis)

