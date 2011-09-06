(For other news from Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit,
* UTX reviews strategic options for Rocketdyne, including sale
* UTX bought Rocketdyne from Boeing in 2005
* Logical buyers could include ATK, Gencorp -sources
By Soyoung Kim and Karen Jacobs
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 United Technologies Corp
(UTX.N) has received potential buyer interest for its rocket
engine business, Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne, and is considering
a range of strategic options including a sale of the business,
a senior executive said on Tuesday.
David Hess, president of Pratt & Whitney -- a United
Technologies subsidiary -- told the Reuters Aerospace and
Defense Summit in Washington that the end of the U.S. space
shuttle program this summer has hurt the growth outlook for
Rocketdyne -- the world's largest manufacturer of liquid-fueled
rocket propulsion systems.
While the National Aeronautics and Space Administration
(NASA) is looking to develop new spacecraft capable of
missions, policymakers are in continuing disputes over the
design of follow-on civilian rockets for manned exploration.
"There is certainly uncertainty and certainly with the
shuttle program ending it has had an impact on our business,"
Hess said at the Reuters Summit.
"When there's uncertainty, we have to look at the
strategies for the business and we are looking at all kinds of
strategic options for Rocketdyne, consolidation could be one of
them," he said.
Hess said that the company has received expressions of
interest for Rocketdyne from potential buyers, while declining
to elaborate on the interested parties.
"There are always inquirers, certainly it's a very
attractive company. Some of that technology has very
interesting applications to the renewable energy segment," Hess
said.
"For all the reasons we found Rocketdyne business an
interesting property, I think others view it to be attractive
as well," he said. United Technologies acquired Rocketdyne from
Boeing Co (BA.N) in 2005 for about $700 million in cash.
People familiar with the industry have told Reuters that
Alliant Techsystems Inc ATK.N and Gencorp Inc GY.N would be
among the most logical buyers for Rocketdyne. While the U.S.
space industry needs consolidation in order to survive in an
increasingly tough growth environment, it remains unclear if
any buyer would choose to pay up for assets in a declining
industry, these people said.
Hess said that United Technologies is in no rush to make
any decisions regarding Rocketdyne and it will take the
necessary time to review a broad array of strategic
alternatives.
"There's no sense of urgency. The business is not
collapsing," Hess said.
"But this is not a crisis or fire sale, therefore we don't
feel any great sense of urgency to set some timetable for
taking some action with it," he said.
