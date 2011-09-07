(For other news from Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit,
* CEO sees export control reform advancing
* Not a lot seen in terms of acquisition candidates
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 Defense contractor Northrop
Grumman Corp (NOC.N), which supplies the Global Hawk
surveillance plane, can bolster its international sales in
unmanned systems and other areas, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
Northrop CEO Wes Bush also said he felt the U.S. government
was taking steps to try to loosen export curbs on some arms.
"The administration has been working hard on export control
reform," Bush told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in
Washington. "We'd all like to see it move faster, but I believe
it is heading in a very positive direction."
The Obama administration has been consulting Congress on
plans to sell remotely piloted Global Hawks to South Korea,
Reuters reported earlier this month, citing people familiar
with the matter. [ID:nN1E77U20M]
Northrop's Bush has said in the past that export curbs on
unmanned systems harm U.S. industry without making the country
any safer.
International sales currently account for less than 10
percent of Northrop Grumman's overall sales.
He reiterated that Northrop, which spun off a shipbuilding
division this year and now supplies unmanned spy planes and
intelligence work, is focused on improving performance. He said
Northrop currently was not seeing a lot in terms of potential
acquisition candidates that could bolster its capabilities.
