By Soyoung Kim
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 The U.S. defense industry
would face devastating consequences if Congress fails to find a
solution for reducing U.S. budget deficits by the end of the
year, the Pentagon's industrial policy chief said.
The U.S. Defense Department is already cutting at least
$350 billion from previously projected spending, and additional
cuts of as much as $600 billion could kick in if Congress fails
to find at least $1.2 trillion more in deficit reductions by
year-end.
While the Defense Department is working to meet the
initially proposed cuts, any additional reduction would mean
big uncertainty for the already struggling industry, Brett
Lambert, deputy assistant secretary of defense, manufacturing
and industrial base policy, said at the Reuters Aerospace and
Defense Summit in Washington on Tuesday.
"The only certainty of that uncertainty is that it would be
devastating to the department and to the industry if
implemented as currently envisioned," Lambert said.
"What has made (the defense industry) less attractive in
the last few years is the uncertainty, not the fundamentals,"
he said.
Global weapons makers are bracing for cuts in defense
spending, sparked partly by this summer's U.S. debt-ceiling
deal, as well as planned U.S. troop withdrawals from Iraq and
Afghanistan.
Lambert expects the challenges facing the industry to spur
more mergers and acquisitions in coming years as companies look
to cut costs and improve efficiency. But he said consolidation
among prime defense contractors has largely run its course.
"Knowing that the industry will go through this period of
transformation -- we believe there is going to be more activity
in mergers and acquisitions and spin-outs -- my office is
preparing to deal with more activity over the coming years,"
Lambert said. "We think that's healthy, that's natural and we
expect it to be robust."
But the Defense Department believes the current number of
prime defense contractors is adequate to ensure a viable supply
chain.
"We feel comfortable with the current number of primes we
have. We're not precluding or we're not ruling anything out,
but we are comfortable with the level of that number, we think
that number serves the department well," Lambert said.
