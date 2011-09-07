UPDATE 1-Alibaba's Ant Financial to raise $2-$3 bln in debt - source
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments (Adds sourcing, details, context)
Sept 8
ALL TIMES IN EDT/GMT
----------------------------------------------------------
0830/1230: The Labor Dept. issues weekly Jobless Claims.
0830/1230: The Commerce Dept. issues International Trade for July.
1000/1400: Freddie Mac issues weekly U.S. mortgage rates.
1030/1430: EIA issues weekly U.S. underground natural gas stocks.
1100/1500: The Energy Information Administration issues weekly petroleum stocks and output data.
1100/1500: The Treasury Dept. weekly announcement of 3- and 6-month bill sale offerings.
No set time: Association of American Railroads issues Weekly Traffic of Major Railroads.
1600/2000: The USDA issues weekly world cotton price.
After 1600/2000: The ICI issues weekly money market mutual fund data.
1900/2300: President Obama unveils a jobs package in an address to Congress.
----------------------------------------------------------
DIARY - Federal Reserve Events [FED/DIARY]
U.S. Indicators [US/ECI]
U.S. Treasury new issues calendar [US/C]
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments (Adds sourcing, details, context)
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.
BERLIN, Feb 9 Germany's trade surplus hit a new record in 2016 despite a drop in exports narrowing the monthly measure for Europe's largest economy in December, data showed on Thursday.