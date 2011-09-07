(For other news from Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit,
By Kyle Peterson and Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 Boeing Co (BA.N)> expects up
to 30 percent of its security-related sales to come from abroad
by 2013, a greater share than previously projected, the head of
the company's defense unit said on Wednesday.
Boeing originally had set a 25 percent target for such
sales, compared with roughly 17 percent at the end of last year
and about 7 percent five years ago.
The new goal "does represent a bit of a higher bar" than
earlier, Dennis Muilenburg, chief executive of Boeing's space,
security and defense arm, told the Reuters Aerospace and
Defense Summit in Washington by teleconference.
"And some of the recent wins that we've had on the
international front give us confidence that that's not only an
achievable level but a sustainable level," he said.
The defense unit's foreign successes have been broad-based
spanning fighter jets, rotor craft, commercial derivatives
aircraft and satellites, Muilenburg said.
"The fact that it is broad-based across our portfolio and
across regions around the world does give us an added sense of
momentum there," he said.
Muilenburg described overseas demand as booming for border
security, intelligence and homeland security products. He also
predicted strong military aircraft sales, including the F-18
Super Hornet fighter.
Boeing is the Pentagon's No. 2 supplier after Lockheed
Martin Corp (LMT.N). It splits its sales almost evenly between
its defense business and commercial airplane products, though
its shares more closely track developments in commercial orders
and deliveries.
The company has said it is seeing increased interest
overseas for the Super Hornet as Lockheed's radar-evading F-35
Joint Strike Fighter has faced cost overruns and schedule
slips.
Defense sub-unit Boeing Military Aircraft expects its
foreign sales to account for as much as 40 percent of its total
sales by the end of next year, up from 25 percent in 2010,
Jeffrey Kohler, a Boeing vice president for business
development, said in an interview last week.
Shares of Boeing closed up 3.4 percent at $64.90 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
