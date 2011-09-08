(For other news from Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit,
By Karen Jacobs and Soyoung Kim
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 Northrop Grumman Corp's
(NOC.N) chief executive on Wednesday praised a U.S.
export-control streamline effort, only weeks after voicing
fears that existing curbs could doom the fledgling U.S.
industry making remotely piloted vehicles.
"I like what I see, I give a lot of credit to the U.S. It's
always hard to change a system that's been in place for many
decades," CEO Wes Bush told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense
summit in Washington.
Last month, Bush complained publicly that curbs on exports
could cause the United States to lose its lead in unmanned
technologies to other nations.
"The administration has been working hard on export control
reform," Bush said on Wednesday. "We'd all like to see it move
faster, but I believe it is heading in a very positive
direction."
Northrop Grumman builds the high-flying Global Hawk
surveillance plane.
"We do see international business as a very important part
of our business," Bush said. "We continue to work to find
additional opportunities such as unmanned."
Though he doesn't set sales goals in percentage terms for
international revenue, Bush said cybersecurity, logistics and
intelligence monitoring and gathering were also areas in which
Northrop had potential to boost international sales.
International sales currently account for 6 percent of
Northrop Grumman's overall sales, which totalled about $35
billion in 2010.
The Obama administration has been consulting Congress on
plans to sell remotely piloted Global Hawks to South Korea,
Reuters reported earlier this month, citing people familiar
with the matter. [ID:nN1E77U20M]
Northrop, which moved its corporate headquarters to Falls
Church, Virginia, from Los Angeles this year, spun off
shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII.N) in March and
now focuses on unmanned aircraft and intelligence work.
"We are happy with the portfolio that we have," Bush said.
Northrop has ramped up share buybacks and raised its
dividend. While the company evaluates potential acquisitions,
Bush said Northrop currently was not seeing a lot in terms of
M&A candidates that could bolster its capabilities.
"I will tell you as we looked at M&A opportunities over the
last few years, the valuations have been pretty high and so
we've not been an acquirer to a very large extent," Bush said.
GLOBAL HAWK INTEREST
On Wednesday, Bush said the U.S. State and Defense
departments were working through foreign expressions of
interest in Global Hawks, which were used this year in disaster
recovery efforts in Japan after the March earthquake and
tsunami and deployed during the Libya conflict.
Northrop acquired Global Hawk as part of its 1999 purchase
of Teledyne Ryan Aeronautical, which had developed the
high-altitude unmanned aircraft.
Michael Urfirer, co-chairman and co-chief executive officer
with boutique advisory firm Stone Key Partners, told the summit
that Global Hawk had few takers when its parent came up for
sale back then.
"The whole theory at the time was drones, never going to
happen," as the Air Force was controlled by fighter pilots who
were not seen as likely to embrace UAVs, said Urfirer, who was
working on getting an M&A deal done for the company.
"We finally got Northrop to do it. It's been a huge success
for Northrop Grumman," Urfirer added.
