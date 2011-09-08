(For other news from Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit,
* Defense spending cuts loom in U.S. deficit review
* Returning cash seen risky option amid uncertainty
* Mergers seen among aerospace parts suppliers
By Soyoung Kim and Tim Hepher
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 Defense companies set to
feel the spending ax under a recent U.S. debt deal are making
urgent reviews of their strategic options -- under pressure to
find ways to secure growth in an overall declining industry.
Boards faced with the new budget reality are weighing the
benefits of boosting growth through acquisitions and
investments against returning more to shareholders, companies
and dealmakers said at the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit
in Washington.
The Defense Department is cutting at least $350 billion
from previously projected spending. Additional cuts of as much
as $600 billion could kick in if a congressional committee
fails to find at least $1.2 trillion more in deficit reductions
by year end.
But while there is little doubt the core cuts will lead to
more restructurings, sell-offs and consolidation, uncertainty
over the magnitude of any additional restraint means many
companies may seek to avoid lurching too abruptly into further
shake-ups.
"A lot of board meetings this fall and winter will really
be strategic reviews of operations ... and what is the tradeoff
between returning cash to shareholders today and investing for
earnings in the future," said Adam Palmer, who heads aerospace
and defense investments for the Carlyle Group.
"We are looking to put our capital to work to make
acquisitions, but are we making any large bets between now and
November or December? That's highly unlikely," he said.
"I don't believe there's good visibility into what the
budget is going to look like until the (congressional)
committee finishes its process."
Michael Urfirer, co-founder and CEO of investment bank
Stone Key Partners, said companies are evaluating which
segments of their portfolio have better prospects than others.
That could spur more spinoffs or sales of noncore assets.
"If I can't be 1, 2, 3 in the market, why should I be in
it? Some people are taking that basic philosophy very
seriously," Urfirer said.
"It wasn't a rosy environment before then but a lot of
changes have happened in the last 30 days," Deutsche Bank
(DBKGn.DE) Managing Director Greg Starkins said.
"Because this is going to drag out over the next couple of
months to over one year ... everyone is going back to their
board and rethinking their capital deployment plans," he said.
Linda Hudson, BAE Systems' (BAES.L) U.S. chief executive,
said the company had been doing a "great deal of scenario
planning" to be prepared for whatever may come out of the debt
reduction review by U.S. Congress.
"I think it is important that we don't just wait," she
said.
"We're trying to read the tea leaves about the right place
to put money, but I view right now as not the time to do
something kind of bold and outrageous." [ID:nN1E78618E]
SHARE BUYBACKS: COUNTERINTUITIVE?
As defense industry stocks languish amid worries about
severe budget pressure, prime defense contractors including
Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N)
have been focused on returning cash to shareholders.
But analysts including Rob Stallard of RBC Capital Markets
have questioned whether share buybacks are viable, given a 21
percent average drop in defense stocks in the past five years.
"In tough times what you really want to have is the
strongest balance sheet you can find," Stone Key's Urfirer
said.
"There is a lot of pressure from investors to return
capital but at some point it puts pressure on your credit
rating, it reduces your financial flexibility and it may put
you in a position when strategically when you need the capital
to do something you can't."
Carlyle's Palmer said publicly listed companies need to
respond to shareholders looking for returns, but it needs to be
balanced with the industry's multi-decade investment cycle.
"If you're not making those decisions to invest, it might
not be under the same executives' watch but some point down the
road you are going to have a large hole in your portfolio."
"These proceeds that you've given back to shareholders are
not on your balance sheet, so you are not either able to defend
yourself in the storm or you're not able to take advantage of
when other companies run into issues," Palmer said.
"So you watch companies increase share buybacks and
dividends as the defense budget starts to decrease -- that's
somewhat counterintuitive from a five-year investor
perspective."
Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), which has returned more than
half of its free cash flow to shareholders in recent years, is
trying to strike the right balance between returning cash and
doing acquisitions, Chief Executive Robert Stevens said.
"Our board meeting is coming up later this month and at
that board meeting, I will review the capital structure with
the board and we'll talk about the varying merits of the
repurchase program and the dividend program," Stevens said.
COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE: BRIGHT SPOT
While defense giants are staring at spending cuts,
commercial aerospace is enjoying a relentless boom driven by
the replacement of old fleets and wealth in emerging markets.
"If you look at the backlogs combined with a lot of the new
aircraft that are entering production, it's tough to see
anything short of a horrible external event that's going to
change a lot of the growth rates over the next two, three, four
years," Palmer said.
While that strengthens the balance sheets of the top
players like cash-rich EADS EAD.PA, parent of the world's
largest jetliner maker Airbus, it could result in a shakeout
among smaller suppliers as they try to keep up with rising
rates.
Airbus and Boeing (BA.N) are talking to suppliers about
extending their plans to raise output of workhorse narrowbody
planes from already-record projected rates of 42 a month.
While the underlying reasons for growth are unlikely to go
away, any economic surprises cold result in the pace of
production increases slowing down, Starkins said.
France's Latecoere (LAEP.PA), which supplies doors to both
major airframe manufacturers, has already put itself up for
sale and more are seen scouting around for buyers.
"There are smaller companies that realize the coming wave
of production and they don't have the capital to support that,"
said Palmer.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Tim Hepher, editing by Matthew
Lewis)
