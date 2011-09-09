(For other news from Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit, click
here)
(Repeats Thursday story with no changes)
* Promoting impact of business on economy in Washington
* US gov't cutting $330 bln in spending with more possible
(Adds quote from analyst in paragraphs 9, 10)
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 U.S. military contractors are
more than ever promoting the stimulative impact of their business
on jobs and the economy as Congress mulls steeper cuts in defense
spending to reduce the budget deficit.
With job creation a political priority amid 9.1 percent
unemployment, defense industry executives are applying pressure
with $330 billion in cuts already in the pipeline and billions
more possible through the early part of the next decade.
Companies, their workers and their lobbying forces are placing
stronger relevance in their outreach to lawmakers and the Obama
administration on economic issues as big reductions are weighed in
an uncertain fiscal climate in addition to always prominent
national security arguments.
"I think they need to temper their thinking and their
decisions with the benefits that industry has to the economy,"
Pratt & Whitney Chief Executive David Hess told the Reuters
Aerospace and Defense Summit. Pratt & Whitney is a division of
United Technologies (UTX.N).
More than 10 percent of U.S. manufacturing demand is supported
by aerospace and defense spending, industry figures show. About
800,000 jobs are directly tied to the sector, which supports
numerous other jobs.
Other leading companies in the sector include Lockheed Martin
(LMT.N), Boeing (BA.N), Northrop Grumman (NOC.N), General Dynamics
(GD.N).
Total industry sales of planes, missiles, ships, ground
equipment and other technology topped $214 billion last year.
Additional business related to Energy Department, Homeland
Security, and satellite programs add to the economic engine.
"Nobody in the government thinks about that impact
systematically, and politicians often describe military outlays as
if they are a drag on the economy rather than a stimulus," Loren
Thompson, an analyst with the Lexington Institute, wrote this week
in a Forbes column.
"Political leaders can't seem to grasp that money spent by the
Pentagon is just as potent in creating jobs as money spent by the
Department of Transportation," Thompson said.
He told Reuters separately that President Barack Obama's $300
billion proposal on Thursday night to create jobs throughout the
economy with his reelection fortunes sagging comes as the
government considers $300 billion or more in military spending
reductions.
At the same time, Thompson told Reuters that companies and
their allies historically have not made a coherent case about the
economic impact of their business.
Industry is working overdrive to minimize spending cuts, which
could lead to tens of thousands of lost civilian jobs, analysts
said. These, in many cases, would include higher wage engineering
and technology positions and specialized assembly jobs.
In an unusual alliance, the Aerospace Industries Association
trade group joined last week with organized labor in a letter to
Obama to tout the industry's impact on jobs.
The Sept. 1 letter urged Obama to "keep in mind the many
thousands of aerospace and defense workers that face the loss of
their jobs in these difficult economic times."
The group plans to next circulate a similar letter to key
members of Congress.
(Additional reporting by Malathi Nayak, editing by Bernard
Orr)
((john.crawley@thomsonreuters.com; reuters.com +1 202 898 8340))
Keywords: AERO ARMS SUMMIT/JOBS
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.