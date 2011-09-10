US STOCKS-Wall St rises to records as Trump ignites tax-cut hopes
* Trump says to make "phenomenal" tax announcement in few weeks
Sept 12
ALL TIMES IN EDT/GMT
----------------------------------------------------------
0830/1230: The USDA issues monthly Crop Production, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.
1000/1400: The USDA issues World Markets and Trade: Cotton (early report), Grain, Oilseeds.
1100/1500: The USDA releases weekly U.S. export inspections for grains, oilseeds.
1100/1500: The Treasury Dept. announces weekly sale of 4-week bills.
1130/1530: The Treasury Dept weekly sale of 3-, 6-month bills.
1300/1700: The Treasury Dept. sells 3-year notes.
1600/2000: The USDA issues weekly Crop Progress. ----------------------------------------------------------
DIARY - Federal Reserve Events [FED/DIARY]
U.S. Indicators [US/ECI]
U.S. Treasury new issues calendar [US/C]
* Trump says to make "phenomenal" tax announcement in few weeks
NEW YORK, Feb 9 A spate of elections this year that threaten to change Europe's course and rattle the continent's largest political bloc and currency is normally the sort of uncertainty that scares away international investors.
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks, and the dollar surged after his remarks, despite signals from Congress that the timeline for tax reform was slipping.