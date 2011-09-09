* AOL in talks with private equity on Yahoo tie-up- report

* Yahoo not interested in deal- report

* AOL shares close down 5.3 pct, Yahoo up slightly

NEW YORK, Sept 9 Investors sent shares of AOL AOL.N down over 5 percent on Friday after conflicting reports about a possible tie-up between AOL and Yahoo (YHOO.O).

AOL Chief Executive Tim Armstrong reportedly approached private equity firms to gauge interest in a deal with Yahoo that would place Armstrong as the head of the combined company, according to a Bloomberg report.

CNBC later reported that a source close to Yahoo said the company had no interest in a deal with AOL. AOL shares closed down 5.3 percent at $14.72 while Yahoo inched up 0.3 pct to $14.48.

Both Yahoo and AOL declined to comment.

Benchmark analyst Clay Moran said that AOL investors were likely disappointed that Yahoo was not interested in a deal.

This is not the first time that reports of an AOL-Yahoo tie-up have surfaced. Last year, AOL, once famed for its dial up and email services, tapped Bank of America to explore strategic options, including a potential merger with Yahoo, people familiar with the matter told Reuters at the time. [ID:nN08246621]

Yahoo has been embroiled in its own troubles, causing the ousting of its Chief Executive Carol Bartz earlier this week.

(Reporting by Jennifer Saba and Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

((Jennifer.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; 1 646 223-6173; Reuters Messaging: jennifer.saba.reuters.com@reuters.com))

((Visit blogs.reuters.com/mediafile/ for more coverage at the Reuters MediaFile blog)) Keywords: AOL/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.