Oct 3 A summary of stories, blogs and broadcasts over the weekend about financial advisers and investment advice.

1. Stockbrokers or psychopaths? (American Public Media's "Marketplace Money" broadcast).

"It really is an argument for not putting all your financial life in the hands of a stockbroker," concluded Kiplinger's Personal Finance reporter Kathy Kristof after summarizing a study that found brokers are "more reckless and manipulative" than "imprisoned psychopaths."

The unnamed study was based on a "terribly small" sampling of both populations, Kristof said, but neither she nor public radio show hostess Tess Vigeland could restrain their guffaws.

"Anyone who's lived through the last three years might not be surprised," Vigeland cracked. "What does that tell us about the people who invest for us?"

"Not much, but you have to know what you're doing or you can't differentiate the good stockbroker from the psychopath," said Kristof, urging listeners to bone up on investing basics rather than blindly going to their uncle's broker. (That's how people got into trouble with Bernie Madoff and Allen Stanford, she said.)

The show's listener call-in segment, which included advice from Kristof about saving for college and refinancing mortgages, ended with Vigeland's routine caveat: "Do remember to always talk to your own financial professional before you make any big financial decisions."

2. Taxing trades ("New York Times," Oct. 2).

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Nicholas Kristof says demonstrators in their third week of an "Occupy Wall Street" protest in New York share some of the verve and organizing power of last spring's Tahrir Square activists but, unlike their Cairo counterparts, lack coherent objectives.

Kristof, in "The Bankers and the Revolutionaries," suggests a few practical demands. He leads with a suggestion that financial transactions be taxed. It would "dampen speculative trading that creates dangerous volatility," he writes, adding that a transaction tax has been endorsed by several European leaders. The Obama administration, Kristof carps, "is resisting - a reflection of its deference to Wall Street."

3. Suckered into stocks. ("Wall Street Journal," Oct. 2).

Simon Constable pulls few punches in a Personal Finance section article that says investors would be idiots to jump back into stocks anytime soon. Despite last week's long-awaited rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average - a mild 1.3 percent - he invokes a string of testimony from advisers, strategists and managers at the likes of PIMCO, BNY Mellon and D.A. Davidson to argue that "in all likelihood, things will get worse before it's all done."

His evidence: there's no solution in sight for taming the world's "economic monsters" which include the European debt crisis, the global economic slowdown and the U.S. deficit.

The safest bet for investors is buying U.S. Treasuries, even if they yield less than 2 percent, he writes.

Veteran adviser Hugh Johnson tells him a low return may be frustrating but it beats losing money.

With a nod to journalistic balance, Constable offers some dividend-capture strategies and ends his bearish screed with a bull. Cantor Fitzgerald market strategist Marc Pado says lean inventories at U.S. companies and an oversold market offer hope of "a pleasant surprise."

(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; editing by Chelsea Emery)