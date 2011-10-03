Oct 3 Alcoa Inc (AA.N) shares fell 3 percent to a 52-week low on Monday after Deutsche Bank downgraded the biggest U.S. aluminum producer.

The bank cut Alcoa's investment rating to "hold" from "buy" and lowered its stock price target to $14 from $20, saying it believes industrial metals will be hurt by the European debt crisis and a slowdown in emerging markets.

In morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Alcoa stock was at $9.28, below its 52-week low of $9.56 last Friday.

The downgrade came after prices for three-month aluminum on the London Metals Exchange CMAL3 recently hit one-year lows below $2,150 per tonne, down from peaks of over $2,800 in May on fears that the West's sovereign debt crisis could depress the world economy.

The price rose on Monday to $2,188.50 from $2,163 on Friday.

(Reporting by Steve James in New York. Editing by Robert MacMillan)

