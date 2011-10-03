(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Agnes T. Crane
NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In volatile
markets, the weak are hunted. The struggling parent of American
Airlines, AMR AMR.N, fell prey on Monday. Its shares tumbled
as much as 41 percent on talk of a potential bankruptcy filing.
Hobbled firms elsewhere have been targeted, too. Hoards of cash
may be the best way to endure.
As the feeblest among the lame airline herd, American
proved most vulnerable. Attention unexpectedly turned to how
its aging fleet caused greater suffering from high fuel costs.
Debilitating labor expenses also made for a convincing
narrative to those tuning into the bankruptcy speculation that
swept the market after word got out about a big group of pilots
retiring.
Others have also become unwitting contestants in the latest
fitness competition. In trading reminiscent of the 2008 quest
for survival, when Morgan Stanley (MS.N) was next in line among
the financial institution quarry, investors last week sent the
cost of insuring against the bank's default soaring. Eastman
Kodak's EK.N stock, meanwhile, plummeted some 68 percent on
fears of a looming Chapter 11 filing.
The fate of the three companies remains uncertain as
there's no rationalizing with bloodthirsty investors
increasingly frantic about the possibility of a second
recession or a collapse of the euro zone. The photography
icon's shares rebounded 71 percent after it denied it had any
plans to seek bankruptcy protection. Morgan Stanley's hedges
suggest it isn't as defenseless against a European collapse as
the market implies. With more than $4 billion of cash and
having freshly borrowed funds just last week, AMR and American
don't give off the obvious scent of insolvency.
For those shareholders who have been demanding buybacks and
other outlays, they may now better appreciate the $2 trillion
fortifying their investments. A strong balance sheet is the
most useful protective shell in the increasingly perilous
capitalistic ecosystem.
CONTEXT NEWS
-- Shares of American Airlines parent AMR plummeted more
than 41 percent in late afternoon trading on Oct. 3 on growing
fears the third-largest U.S. airline is headed for bankruptcy.
The company said Chapter 11 is "not our goal."
-- Reuters: AMR shares tumble 41 pct on bankruptcy fears
[ID:nN1E79213S]
(Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Martin Langfield)
((agnes.crane@thomsonreuters.com))
