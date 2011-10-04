* CEO expects $10 billion EBITDA in "near term"

* Says board seriously considering dividend hike

* Solar shingle to launch this month in Colorado

By Ernest Scheyder

NEW YORK, Oct 4 Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N) Chief Executive Andrew Liveris gave an upbeat outlook for the largest U.S. chemical maker on Tuesday, saying its growth would continue regardless of the global economic situation.

The confident talk comes after Dow's shares have dropped 36 percent so far this year, compared with a 13 percent drop in the S&P 500 index .INX.

Liveris, CEO since 2004, blamed Wall Street for the drop this year, saying investors were trying to find the stock's trough, or bottom, to buy in before a potential rebound.

"The company we were at $42 per share, we're still that same company," Liveris said in an interview. "Wall Street sees all the things they see when they look at us, but they don't look at us. They look at the macroeconomic situation."

The stock was up 2.4 percent in midday trading.

The Michigan-based company will continue to use its cash to slash its $18.51 billion debt load and is "seriously looking at" raising its annual dividend of $1.00, Liveris said.

In the past three years, Liveris has changed Dow's focus from low-margin commodity chemicals into high-margin specialty materials used to make food packaging, televisions, nutritional supplements, solar panels and other products that consumers are willing to pay a premium for.

Dow's delayed solar shingle product, which are designed to be installed on roofs like ordinary shingles and can generate electricity from sunlight, will officially hit the market this month as part of a partnership with homebuilder DR Horton Inc (DHI.N).

The product is expected to bring in $1 billion in annual revenue by 2015. [ID:nN03122510]

The new focus, as well as products like the solar shingle, should help Dow earn $10 billion in earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the "near term," Liveris said.

The "near-term" forecast is for Dow's "run-rate," a term that refers to a company's performance in the previous 12 calendar months.

"'Near term' means that in the next couple of years we'll hit that run-rate," Liveris said. "What you and others have to figure out is what year that's going to be."

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules preclude the company from giving a specific timeframe for "near term," Liveris said.

But he did say that $8 billion in EBITDA would equal annual EPS of $2.50.

Using that metric, $10 billion in EBITDA would equate roughly to $3.13 per share in annual earnings for the "near term." By comparison, analysts expect 2012 earnings of $3.26 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We will get to our targets no matter what the world throws at us," Liveris said.

Dow shares were trading at $22.05 at midday, far below the 52-week high of $42.23.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Ted Kerr)

