Oct 4 U.S. sports network ESPN dropped Hank Williams Jr.'s traditional opening theme song to Monday night's football broadcast because the country singer compared President Barack Obama to Adolf Hitler.

Williams, a Republican, had appeared on a Fox News' morning television show "FOX and Friends" on Monday, and was asked which of his party's presidential candidates he liked.

"Nobody," he answered and then offered unprompted commentary on Democrat Obama's golf game this summer with Republican House Speaker John Boehner.

"The golf game they had?" Williams said. "That was one of the biggest political mistakes ever ... It'd be like Hitler playing golf with (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu."

Williams later said Obama and Vice President Joe Biden were "the enemy" and the only Republican candidate who "makes more sense" is Herman Cain, the former CEO of Godfather's Pizza.

"I'm not going to sugar-coat it. We're the most polarized we've ever been," said Williams, who has supported former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

In response, ESPN pulled Williams' familiar song with the line "Are you ready for some football?" from Monday night's National Football League game. Versions of the song have been used on the broadcast for 20 years.

"While Hank Williams Jr. is not an ESPN employee, we recognize that he is closely linked to our company through the open to Monday Night Football," ESPN said in a statement. "We are extremely disappointed with his comments and as a result we have decided to pull the open from tonight's telecast."

Williams later on Monday released a statement that acknowledged his analogy was extreme but said he was trying to make a point and was misunderstood.

"I was simply trying to explain how stupid it seemed to me

-- how ludicrous that pairing was. They're polar opposites and -- how ludicrous that pairing was. They're polar opposites and it made no sense ... I have always respected the office of the president," he said.

(Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington; Editing by Bill Trott)

