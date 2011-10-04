* AMR shares up more than 12 percent

* Analyst says Monday sell-off was overdone

* Shares were hit by bankruptcy talk

CHICAGO, Oct 4 Shares of AMR Corp AMR.N, parent of American Airlines, gained 12 percent in early trade on Tuesday, after a steep sell-off a day earlier triggered by rampant talk of a potential bankruptcy filing.

Monday's 33 percent sell-off was an overreaction to some realities about the third-largest U.S. carrier, which is widely regarded as financially the weakest of the majors, one analyst said.

"With the markets so jittery, the massive sell-off doesn't surprise me," said Basili Alukos, equity analyst at Morningstar. "I don't believe Chapter 11 is imminent today, but AMR is still at a grave disadvantage that I don't see abating any time soon."

AMR is the only major U.S. airline that did not restructure in court in the last 10 years. As a result, its operating costs

Some analysts believe the higher costs translate into a cash flow problem that could make it harder for AMR to manage its debt if economic weakness drains travel demand this fall.

AMR shares were up 12 percent at $2.22 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Kyle Peterson; Editing by Derek Caney)

