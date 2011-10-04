(For other Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit news, click here)

* Pretax operating margin target of 'mid-teens' by 2013

* Reaching 20 pct margin goal depends on market conditions

* Firm not setting target level for broker headcount

By Lauren Tara LaCapra

NEW YORK, Oct 4 The head of Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) wealth management business offered a tempered outlook for profits and staff levels on Tuesday and acknowledged that achieving a 20 percent pretax operating margin depends largely on market conditions.

Greg Fleming, speaking at the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit in New York, said management aims to achieve pretax operating margins in the mid-teens for the wealth management business over the next six to eight quarters.

That is higher than the 9.3 percent margin the business posted last quarter, but less than the 20 percent that Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman has said he expects the business to achieve over the long-term.

"It's clear there is frustration with margin and the pace of margin improvement," said Fleming.

While he still hopes to achieve a "20-plus" margin over the long term, Fleming said profitability beyond the mid-teens is largely dependent on market conditions, including higher interest rates and rising stock valuations.

His comments came as the S&P 500 Index .SPX slid into bear market territory and Morgan Stanley shares hit a new multi-year low of $11.59 on concerns about the European debt crisis.

Fleming also emphasized that Morgan Stanley's wealth management business is not intent on being the largest in terms of financial adviser headcount. The Morgan Stanley Smith Barney franchise has the largest brokerage force, with 17,638 advisers as of June 30. Executives have said it may drop below a previously stated target of 17,500 to 18,500 advisers.

In addition to laying off underperforming brokers and being selective in its recruiting efforts, Fleming said Morgan Stanley has scaled back its adviser trainee program to 1,250 trainees per year from 1,750.

"We're not targeting a specific number for financial advisers," Fleming said, adding: "We think over the medium term, three to five years, this is a very important business."

(For more on the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit: [ID:nL5E7KU0A6])

(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by John Wallace)

((Email: lauren.lacapra@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6116)) Keywords: WEALTH SUMMIT/MORGANSTANLEY FLEMING

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.